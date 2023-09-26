The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has asked senators to set aside their personal differences and work together to achieve good governance in the interest of the country.

Mr Akpabio stated this on Tuesday while welcoming the lawmakers from their six weeks vacation.

There are speculations that some senators are plotting to impeach Mr Akpabio on the ground that he will be a rubber stamp for the presidency.

Spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, has since debunked the speculations.

The senate president, while addressing the senators, maintained that the challenges facing the country could only be resolved when there is unity, cooperation and commitment among lawmakers.

“In the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that we set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood.

“The challenges before us require unity, cooperation, and steadfast commitment to addressing the issues that affect the lives of all Nigerian citizens, mindful of the fact that the responsibilities we bear are weighty, and that our decisions impact the lives and livelihoods of countless Nigerian citizens.

“On this backdrop, I call on all of us to commit our efforts and actions solely to the advancement of our dear country Nigeria, by demonstrating against all odds and sentiments, that we are resolute in our determination to surmounting the challenges that has limited our progress and prosperity in the past years . Be mindful that Our constituents look to us for leadership and hope, and we must not falter in fulfilling our responsibilities to them,” he said.

Mr Akpabio urged his colleagues to put the interest of the country first in whatever decision they make.

“Lastly, I encourage us all to put the interests of our great nation first, by upholding the principles of democracy in all engagements, processes and procedures and working diligently towards a more secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria. Together, we can overcome all challenges and build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is on this patriotic stand of a united body that I welcome you back to this 2nd quarter of our 2023 legislative session as we work cohesively and tirelessly towards the collective goal of raising the bar of legislature to a new height of rounded excellence.

“Finally, It is my fervent prayer that together, by the special grace and mercy of God Almighty, we shall deliver on our journey of public service, with unwavering commitment and diligence to the joy and prosperity of all Nigerians,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

