The Senate will conduct screening for Olayemi Cardoso as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) upon resumption from its six-week vacation on Tuesday.

The Senate will also screen the other four deputy governors of the CBN appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this in a statement issued by his media office on Monday.

Mr Bamidele also said the Senate would conduct screening for the two newly appointed ministers on 3 October.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 26. We will consider the screening of Dr. Cardoso at the Committee of the whole.

“Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3,” the statement reads.

President Tinubu, on 15 September, nominated Mr Cardoso as acting CBN Governor.

He assumed office last Friday while awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

He also nominated four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On 17 September, President Tinubu nominated Jamila Bio Ibrahim as the minister of youth and Ayodele Olawande as minister of state for youth pending their confirmations by the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

