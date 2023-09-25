The impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has again been arrested by the police.

Mr Adedayo revealed this via a post on his Facebook wall on Monday.

The ex-council boss had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of seizing federal allocations to local governments in the state thereby leaving them running on zero allocations.

The state government and the chairpersons of the other local governments in the state have denied Mr Adedayo’s claims.

A few days after the claim, the legislative council of Ijebu East Local Government suspended him for alleged financial maladministration.

He has since been impeached and removed from office by the council over the same allegations.

Arrest

In his Facebook account, Mr Adedayo wrote, “Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State Government wrote a petition against me.

“If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare!”

However, when contacted, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, said she was not aware of the arrest, promising to get back as soon as she is briefed.

But she did not get back by the time of this report.

The State Security Service (SSS) had earlier last month detained Mr Adedayo over the same issue.

Governor Dapo Abiodun at a meeting with leaders of the ruling APC vowed that Mr Adedayo would not escape punishment for disparaging him with false allegations.

