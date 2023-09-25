The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sued the state’s House of Assembly over the impeachment process initiated by the lawmakers against him last week.

The suit, with number AK/348/2023, which was filed at the High Court of Akure on Monday, 25 September, is essentially to stop the state lawmakers from impeaching him.

The lawmakers initiated the process against Mr Aiyedatiwa over alleged ”gross misconduct.”

The spokesperson of the House, Olatunji Oshati, while appearing on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, on 21st September, said the deputy governor had been served with the impeachment allegation, adding that he had seven days to reply.

However, Mr Aiyedatiwa, in a statement on Monday, said he was yet to receive any notice from the lawmakers.

Mr Aiyedatiwa frowned at what he called ”media trials” by the state lawmakers without providing him prior notice of the alleged misconduct.

The suit

In the suit filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, Mr Aiyedatiwa is seeking various declarations and remedies to halt the impeachment proceedings.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, specifically, is seeking a declaration from the court that the State House of Assembly lacks the competence to proceed with his impeachment, arguing that such proceedings violate his constitutional and fundamental rights to a fair hearing.

The deputy governor said the removal of his media aides and their placement under the Ministry of Information and Orientation led by a commissioner by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a breach of his rights and privileges as the deputy governor.

He is also seeking a declaration affirming that his office, tenure, status, rights, and privileges are safeguarded by the Constitution.

Additionally, he is insisting on his entitlement to a fair hearing in the House of Assembly’s determination of his civil rights and obligations as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

In the suit, Mr Aiyedatiwa also raised concerns about potential bias against him in the impeachment process, citing the House of Assembly’s previous statements and actions, including conducting media trials without providing him prior notice of alleged misconduct.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is also seeking an order to stop the Chief Judge of the state from accepting or acting upon any request from the House to set up any panel to investigate any acts of gross misconduct against him.

Essentially, Mr Aiyedatiwa is requesting the court to intervene by halting the impeachment proceedings until his claims are thoroughly examined and adjudicated upon, ensuring that his rights and protections under the law are upheld throughout this legal process.

Named as defendants in the suit alongside the state House of Assembly are the state government, Governor Akeredolu, the House Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the state.

