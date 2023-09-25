The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has condemned attacks on justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the court where President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February presidential poll was being challenged by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The AGF spoke on Monday at a ceremony marking the commencement of the Court of Appeal’s 2023/2024 legal year in Abuja.

One of Atiku’s media aides, Phrank Shaibu, had sparked a controversy that trended on Nigeria’s social media space where it was insinuated that the five-member presidential election court decision affirming Mr Tinubu’s election was drafted by the president’s legal team.

An imprint, ‘President Tinubu Legal Team,’ surfaced on a copy of the decision couple of days after the court delivered its judgment on 6 September.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, where the presidential election court is domiciled has since denied the allegation.

But in a veiled reference to Mr Shuaibu’s criticism of the Haruna Tsammani-led presidential election court, Mr Fagbemi said litigants and lawyers have a duty to “insulate the judiciary” from “undue media vilification and partisan criticism.”

He noted that it was unacceptable to engage in “extreme, outlandish criticism, inclusive of direct…threat on judges in the discharge of their judicial duties.”

Acknowledging the entitlement of individuals to freedom of expression, the AGF, however, said, “it is abhorrent of any legal practitioner or judicial officer to be threatened …or worse still attacked for doing their job.”

The minister urged “political gladiators and their supporters to exercise restraint and demonstrate respect for the judiciary.”

Need for improved judicial credibility

Calling for improved public confidence in the judiciary, Mr Fagbemi said it had become imperative for judges to adhere to “establishment precedents and avoid conflicting decisions.”

The Justice Minister advised judges to comply with “ethics and code of conduct for judicial officers to sustain integrity and public confidence.”

He emphasised the need for “adequate investment in the judiciary” in the areas of remuneration, recruitment of competent hands and upgrade of court facilities.”

Mr Fagbemi also said agitation for improved welfare by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) “should be holistically addressed” to forestall an industrial action that could cripple the courts.

He reiterated that an effective judiciary remains an essential component of rule of law and democratic governance.

Mr Fagbemi urged judges to remain “independent and impartial” in their responsibilities.

Cost of electoral litigation worrisome

The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has expressed concerns over the impact of electoral litigation on Nigeria.

In her speech at the commencement of the new legal year, Ms Dongban-Mensem said “it is becoming economically alarming that the entire Nigerian judicial system is inundated with electoral litigation and adjudication almost all year round.”

She pointed out that a large number of trial court judges were engaged for six months “in the exclusive management of electoral cases” at the detriment of regular suits in their courts.

Highlighting one of the implications of election litigation on the country, the jurist said, “industrial disputes and land matters which when determined in good time could create jobs and release cash flow into the economy are tied down in court registries.”

Ms Dongban-Mensem advised politicians to imbibe the spirit of good sportsmanship “in the interest of our national economic development.”

She called for internal democracy in political parties, adding that “all elections need not end up in court.”

Dignitaries including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola; two former CJNs, Mahmud Mohammed and Walter Onnoghen; Nigerian Bar Association president, Yakubu Maikyau, were at the ceremony.

The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also graced the event.

