The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has promised to address the plight of Nigerian scholars studying abroad under its Scholarship for Academic Staff (TSAS) programme.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the scholars in Malaysia sought the agency’s assistance as a result of the rising cost of living and the fluctuating exchange rate, which they claim had affected their upkeep.

A statement by TETfund’s Acting Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, noted that the Fund also received letters from scholars in Malaysia, India and Kenya, seeking bailout funds.

He said plans to send bailout funds to the scholars are underway.

“The shortfalls in living expenses of the scholars are currently being computed by the Fund. This will be paid directly to eligible scholars and recovered from subsequent allocations of affected beneficiary institutions,” he said in a statement.

Blames Nigerian institutions

Mr Oniyangi blamed the scholar’s plight on the failure of their parent institutions to follow the guidelines laid down by TETFund.

He said the Fund had since 2019 modified its mode of operation to ensure that the fluctuating foreign exchange doesn’t affect its scholars.

He said the Fund pays the tuition fees directly to the foreign institutions so scholars and their parent institution do not worry about the foreign exchange.

He added that the Fund disburses the complete living expenses of the scholars to their parent institutions and directs the institutions to keep the Fund in a domiciliary account to avoid the fluctuations that may arise as a result of a change in exchange rate.

But some institutions fail to domicile the fund in the domiciliary account, leading to cases where the scholars find themselves in such situations, he said.

He said: “It is instructive to note that upon the introduction of the TSAS programme in 2008, full tuition and living expenses of scholars were disbursed directly by TETFund to their employers i.e. the Fund’s Beneficiary Institutions, who were expected as part of TETFund guidelines to warehouse approved training cost in respect of foreign scholarship in domiciliary accounts; and then disburse tuition to approved foreign institutions of study and living expenses into scholars’ foreign accounts upon receipt of progress report on academic standing.

READ ALSO:

“However, due to complaints by numerous scholars and certain observations on non-compliance to stipulated guidelines by beneficiary institutions, the mode of disbursement was reviewed in August 2019. With the review, TETFund commenced direct payment of tuition to foreign training institutions to mitigate the issue of exchange rate fluctuations, while disbursement of living expenses was still made to beneficiary institutions for retention in domiciliary accounts before transfer to scholars, as a way of protecting the scholarship bond signed with their employers. Based on the foregoing, TETFund has been up to date in tuition payment to the training institutions of all affected scholars and indeed other institutions where TETFund scholars undergo various programmes.

“It is pertinent to state that despite the requirement of operating domiciliary accounts for living expenses of foreign scholars, some beneficiary institutions still kept such funds in local currency. Consequently, due to non-compliance to this requirement, scholars are often cut up on the volatility of foreign exchange arising from the practice of keeping their stipends in local currency.”

Way out

To address this anomaly, he said TETFund has from 2022 commenced payment of living expenses directly to scholars after their first year until the end of the programme, with the burden of exchange rate variation borne by the Fund.

“TETFund has also signed Memoranda of Understanding with some foreign institutions to safeguard its scholars and ensure seamless academic activities,” he said.

Increased upkeep

Meanwhile, the Fund said it has proposed an increase in the rate of living expenses for the scholars, to match the realities of the cost of living in the foreign countries.

The statement added: “This exercise is ongoing and we appeal to affected scholars to be patient as we conclude individual computations and obtain necessary approvals for the extra budgetary expenditure.”

“To douse the apprehension of affected scholars, the Executive Secretary of TETFund held a virtual meeting with them and Management decisions towards resolving the impasse have been communicated accordingly.”

About TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund was established in 2011 to manage and improve the disbursement of the Education Tax Fund to Nigerian universities that have witnessed several strikes by academic unions due to poor funding.

The main source of income for TETfund is the two per cent education tax paid from the assessable profit of companies registered in Nigeria.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

