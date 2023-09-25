France President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said his country will withdraw its ambassador and troops from Niger.

“France has decided to withdraw its ambassador. In the next hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France,” he said in a televised interview.

Mr Macron said military cooperation between both countries was over and French troops in Niger would withdraw in “the months and weeks to come” with a full pullout “by the end of the year”.

There are about 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger.

The junta in Niger had previously asked France’s ambassador to leave Niamey. France at the time said the junta had no power to expel its ambassador.

READ ALSO:

France’ decision to pull out of Niger is coming several weeks after a military take over that ousted the democratically elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

Several attempts and pressure to get the junta to reinstate Mr Bazoum have failed as the junta has formed a new government and proposed a three-year transition period.

Welcoming Mr Macron’s announcement, the junta in a televised broadcast said, “we celebrate a new step towards the sovereignty of Niger. This is a historic moment, which speaks to the determination and will of the Nigerien people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

