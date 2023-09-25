Nigeria has recorded 210 new suspected cases of Cholera infections and 10 ‘suspected’ deaths across eight states of the federation from 31 July to 27 August.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest monthly situation report on Cholera, covering Epidemiological (EP) weeks 31 to 34.

The latest report shows that the suspected cases and deaths of Cholera in 2023 have decreased by 63 and 67 per cent respectively compared to what was reported at Epidemiological week 34 in 2022.

The report revealed that as of 27 August, Nigeria had recorded 84 suspected deaths and 2,860 suspected cases across 25 states, representing a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.9 per cent.

Cumulatively, it shows that six states: Cross River (718 cases), Katsina (302 cases), Bayelsa (265 cases), Ebonyi (227 cases), Niger (136 cases) and Abia (118 cases) account for 62 per cent of the suspected cases in 2023.

Highlights

In the reporting month, the report shows that of the eight states that reported 210 suspected cases, Zamfara State in the North-west topped the infection chart with 190 cases, followed by Kano and Bayelsa with seven and five cases respectively.

Also, Bauchi, Niger and Borno states reported two cases each, followed by Gombe and Adamawa states with a single case each.

NCDC noted that 21 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) were conducted with nine positive results (Zamfara – 8 and Bayelsa – 1) while 26 stool culture tests were conducted with three positive results.

It added that the national multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states.

Cholera

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by the Vibrio cholera bacillus.

The disease spreads through contaminated food and water, reappearing periodically in countries like Nigeria where people are unable to secure access to clean drinking water and ensure adequate sanitation.

It is a preventable and treatable epidemic-prone disease. The number of cholera cases tends to increase with the outset of the rainy season.

The risk of death from cholera is higher when treatment is delayed. It is very important to visit a health facility if anyone has watery diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

