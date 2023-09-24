The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi on Saturday upheld the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 March Governorship Election.

Delivering the judgment, the Chairperson of the panel, Ibrahim Karaye, held that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain pre-election issues raised by the petitioners, Titus Uba and PDP.

Mr Karaye, who read the unanimous judgment, stated that only the Federal High Court had the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain issues bordering on pre-election matters.

He further said the petitioners’ case was also an abuse of court processes because the same case was filed by the petitioners before the Federal High Court Abuja Division and its judgment was not challenged by the petitioners.

He said the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the nomination of the 2nd and 3rd respondents by the 4th respondent since they were not members of the 4th respondent.

Mr Karaye further said that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of forgery against the 3rd respondent before the tribunal.

He said the 2nd and 3rd respondents were qualified to contest the 18 March Governorship Election and therefore, dismissed the case.

The petitioners, Titus Uba and the PDP had dragged the respondents, INEC, Mr Alia, his deputy, Sam Ode, and the APC before the tribunal, challenging their declaration by the INEC.

The petitioners argued that the second and third respondents, Governor Alia and Mr Ode, were, at the time of contesting the election, not qualified to contest.

They averred that the 4th respondent – the APC – did not follow the provisions of the law in the nomination of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

They also alleged that the 3rd respondent had presented a forged certificate to the 1st respondent, INEC, therefore, should be disqualified.

They, therefore, prayed among other things, for the nullification of their election and declaration of the petitioners as winners of the election, having scored second highest lawful votes.

They also contended that having not qualified to contest the election, their votes should be declared invalid and certificates earlier issued to them by INEC be withdrawn.

NAN reports that the petitioners in the suit did not challenge the result of the 18 March Benue Governorship Election but the qualifications of the candidates.

However, the respondents in their counterarguments, urged the tribunal to dismiss the suit in its entirety as it was an abuse of court processes.

The respondents stated that the Federal High Court Abuja Division, had, before the election, delivered judgment on the same matter which was filed by the petitioners but they did not appeal the judgment to date.

They also said that the issues raised were all pre-election matters and only the Federal High Court had the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain same.

The 2nd and 3rd respondents clearly stated that since the prayers sought by the petitioners were all pre-election matters, the petitioners’ case was status bar and should be struck out.

They said the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the nomination of candidates of other political parties as they were mere meddlesome interlopers.

Victory for democracy and rule of law – Gov Alia’s aide

Reacting to the judgement, Tersoo Kula, the governor’s media aide assured the indigenes of the state that his principal is committed to putting the welfare of the state ahead of himself.

He noted that the victory was fuelled by the support of the people to whom sovereignty and power truly belongs.

Mr Kula said the victory is for democracy and the rule of law.

He applauded the court for its determination to be seen as the last hope of the common man by preserving the mandate that the people willingly gave to his governor.

Mr Kula encouraged the people to be happy because there is no might as powerful enough to thwart their supreme will through the back door.

He stressed that the time has come for all parties to put their hands on deck and ensure that the state is moved to very “heights of greatness away from the current mess of misery, poverty and maladministration.”

