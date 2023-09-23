Nigeria’s leading Investigative digital news platform, Premium Times, has emerged winner in the 2023 Association of African Podcasters and Voice Over Artists (APVA) award ceremony.

At the virtual ceremony on Saturday, Premium Times beat three other nominees — Lifestyle central, Tech Cabal weekly podcast and Raw conversations, to clinch the award in the news and current affairs category.

Receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, Titilope Fadare, who is the host of the Premium Times Podcast, said: “In Premium Times Podcast we have discussions on our special reports, analysis and groundbreaking investigations around happenings around in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are so excited and honoured to be recognised by the APVA under the news and current affairs category. Moving on to emerge as the winner, it means a lot to Premium Times. It shows that podcast is an important tool that newsrooms can use to tell their stories. Thank you so much APVA for this award.”

Premium Times Podcast, available on Anchor, Spotify, Google and Apple podcasts, started in March 2021 and has so far produced over 130 podcast episodes.

There is a weekly podcast show, Premium Times Half Hour, which holds every Thursday.

