The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPNP), Lagos State Chapter, has faulted the investigation of the Lagos State House Assembly on the circumstances that led to the alleged disappearance of Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestine and the patient’s eventual demise on Tuesday,

The chairman of the Lagos Assembly ad-hoc committee set up for the investigation, Noheem Adams, had earlier revealed that the doctor who performed surgery twice on the boy in a private facility is not a qualified surgeon.

In reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary on Thursday, directed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the State Police Command for the arrest of the doctor identified as Abayomi Baiyewu of Obitoks Hospital in the Alimosho area of Lagos.

Master Akin-Bright died on Tuesday evening at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, after the House earlier called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to further assist the patient in seeking treatment abroad.

However, the ANPNP-Lagos in a statement Friday signed by its Chairman, Makinde Akinlemibola, said the association is “concerned by the misconceptions, half-truths and outright falsehoods being peddled in the media.”

It added that the panel constituted by the State House of Assembly investigated the matter without including a doctor on the panel, and thereby making it difficult for the panel.

“There was clear evidence that members of the panel were genuinely ignorant of some of the workings of the medical profession which became obvious from some of the questions posed during their sitting,” it noted.

ANPNP highlights concerns

According to the association, the patient was first operated on at Obitoks Hospital on 6 March 2023 on account of a ruptured appendix after he was referred from a medical centre where he was managed for typhoid enteritis.

The group said: “It was discovered on the operation table that there was an abscess which will require a different management approach to drain. (The appendix at that time must not be removed because of the abscess). The patient however got better afterwards.

“The patient presented again about 3 months later and a diagnosis of obstructed intestine was made which necessitated operating on the abdomen again to relieve the obstruction.”

It added that the parents were invited into the operating room to see and confirm the point of obstruction and the four inches of the small intestine to be removed, out of about 24 feet of the normal small intestine.

According to ANPNP, the patient was admitted to LASUTH on 17 June, eight days post-operation at the request of the parents and was operated upon on 14 July 2023, 28 days after admission.

“It is therefore strange how the story of the missing/disappearing intestine gained prominence in the media in a patient who was on admission to a public facility (LASUTH) for almost 28 days,” ANPNP noted.

“The question to then ask is, how did the patient survive for 28 days without intestine?”

“In addition to this, It was also established as confirmed by ultrasound scan and X-ray done at LASUTH on the 19th of June(I.e. 3rd day on admission) that there was the presence of normal intestinal movement.”

“Faulty investigation”

Speaking further on the investigation, ANPNP accused the panel of “witch-hunt and working to a predetermined answer” by attempting to reduce the session to a “Yes” and “No” session for the private hospital while the doctor from the government hospital was given the latitude to give a detailed report.

“The bias was taken to a ridiculous level when the same doctor who operated on the patient at the government hospital was asked to assess and determine the response of the doctor who operated on the patient in the private hospital,” it said.

The association also cited the result of the panel set up earlier by the Ministry of Health (HEFAMAA) confirming that the X-ray films taken while the patient was on admission at LASUTH also showed the presence of the intestines.

It however, requested that the case should be thoroughly investigated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“There is no rationale whatsoever to call for the arrest of the doctor for simply doing his job, especially when the government hospital involved and his personnel are left untouched,” it added.

Background

Master Akin-Bright’s mother, Deborah Abiodun, had cried out to the Lagos State governor to initiate a thorough investigation into the disappearance of her 12-year-old son’s small intestine during his treatment at LASUTH.

According to her, their ordeal began when surgeons at LASUTH informed her of the disappearance of her son’s intestine following a corrective surgery at the facility.

Mrs Abiodun recounted the traumatic journey in a viral video saying: “Sometime in March this year, my boy started vomiting and stooling, and the hospital we took him to suspected typhoid and he was treated.

“However, when his condition didn’t improve after about five days, we moved him to another hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre, where it was discovered that he had a ruptured appendix requiring surgery.

“After about two weeks in the hospital, he emerged looking healthy again and even resumed school, doing well.

“Tragically, in June, Adebola complained of stomach pain, leading us back to the hospital (Obitoks). It was then discovered that he had developed intestinal obstruction, necessitating another surgery.

“There appeared a complication as the boy was still draining bilious fluid more than seven days after the surgery.”

She said at Obitoks Hospital, her son was recommended for another surgery and they opted for LASUTH.

After the surgery in LASUTH, she said the consultant surgeon, who performed the surgery, informed her that his small intestine was missing, and they could not guarantee his survival beyond five days.

Believing that the intestine was missing in LASUTH, Mrs Abiodun pleaded for the intervention of the Lagos State Government.

However, the management of LASUTH denied culpability in the alleged disappearance of the intestines of Maste Akin-Bright in a post on its official X handle.

It noted that the corrective surgery was indeed carried out on the patient in question and insisted that LASUTH did not willfully remove any organ or structure from the patient who was referred to the tertiary health institution after having two surgeries done in a private hospital.

