The University of Abuja (UofA) has reacted to the allegation of running some unaccredited courses by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

In a statement by its Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob, the university said COREN’s statements were misleading as well as an attempt to undermine the integrity of the university’s engineering programmes.

The university admitted that the body wrote to it about accreditation, but said factors such as the COVID-19 break and industrial actions affected the development.

It, however, did not deny the accusation that accreditation of some of its engineering programmes already expired.

“While it is true that COREN wrote a couple of times requesting to visit the University for the purpose of “Outcome Based Education (OBE) accreditation of Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering,” their inconsideration for the challenges faced by the University of Abuja for several months occasioned by strike actions and the outbreak of COVID-19 is to say the least upsetting,” parts of the statement reads.

COREN accusation

Last week, COREN stated at a press conference that some engineering courses for which the University of Abuja admitted students were unaccredited.

Media reports quoted the President and Chairman of Council, COREN, Sadiq Abubakar, a professor, as saying the body had written several times to five universities whose accreditation had expired but none of them had replied positively.

Mr Abubakar listed the illegal engineering courses at the UofA to include; Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering which expired in March 2020, and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering which expired in April 2022.

Other universities with similar infractions, according to him, are Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma; the University of Calabar (UniCal); Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola; and the Technical University, Ibadan (TUI), Oyo State

He said: “Failure to rectify their non-accreditation status will result in blacklisting them as non-accredited institutions whose graduates of engineering programmes will not be recognised for registration as engineering practitioners and will lack the legal backing to practise engineering in Nigeria.”

UniAbuja replies

In its reply, the UofA said it doesn’t shy away from accreditations or hide its facilities from regulatory bodies.

It added that the university acknowledges the importance of accreditation for quality assurance.

It, however, said that doesn’t “confer on COREN the right to stampede our institution through a needless press conference.”

The statement said: “We believe that as a professional body, COREN should develop a better mechanism of relating with universities, instead of its current ‘headmaster approach’ to issues that demand cordiality.

“Let it be known that the University of Abuja has never shied away from exposing its facilities to regulatory bodies, more so when a lot of rapid infrastructural and academic developments have been taking place in the university for some time now,” it said.

“It is important to note that in 2015, having undergone a rigorous review process by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and COREN, the University of Abuja received full accreditation of its Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering programmes as well as interim accreditation of its Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering programmes.”

The university said the COREN registrar until recently “doubled as the external examiner for one of the engineering programmes in our university,” and concluded that the press conference addressed to accuse the institution “smacks of blackmail.”

The university said: “Just a couple of days ago, the University received good news from the National Universities Commission (NUC) approving three of its engineering programmes, B Eng Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering, B Eng Architecture, and B Eng Agricultural Engineering. The programmes were approved, along with 23 others presented by the university during resource verification exercise of the NUC. This, indeed, is no mean feat.

“That the university of Abuja acknowledges the importance of accreditation as a means to ensuring that our engineering graduates meet the necessary professional qualifications and standards, does not confer on COREN the right to stampede our institution through a needless press conference.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

