A Nigerian journalist, Yusuf Anka, Thursday won the Global Shining Light Award for 2023.
At an event held in Gothenburg, Sweden, Mr Anka’s documentary on the BBC Africa Eye was adjudged the joint best among over 400 entries from over 80 countries. The documentary was titled ‘The Bandit Warlords of Zamfara’.
Mr Anka was, however, not able to physically attend the event because he was denied an entry visa by the Swedish embassy in Nigeria, a BBC official said at the event.
The Global Shining Light Award is organised by the Global Investigative Journalism Network and the ceremony is part of the Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) which is being held in Gothenburg in 2023.
Over 2,000 investigative journalists from over 100 countries including Nigeria are currently attending the GIJC.
