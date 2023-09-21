A group has cautioned the Ondo State House of Assembly against impeaching the embattled deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group, Ondo Redemption Front, also urged President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect the democratic institutions in the state against abuse and manipulation.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is facing an impeachment threat over “gross misconduct” from the state lawmakers, despite the claim by the House that it’s not considering any such move.

According to the latest reports, a two-term member of the House is collecting the signatures of lawmakers for the removal of the deputy governor.

The move is believed to be teleguided by powerful forces outside the House.

Credible sources familiar with the development told this newspaper that since their efforts to force Mr Aiyedatiwa to resign failed, their next step is to impeach him.

PREMIUM TIMES published an exclusive report recently where the deputy governor denied that he planned to resign.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, after the publication, released an official statement that he had not signed or planned to sign any resignation letter.

Impeachment proceedings alarming

Ondo Redemption Front, in a statement on Thursday, described the recent announcement of impeachment proceedings by the state House of Assembly as not only alarming but raising serious concerns about the stability and integrity of democracy in Ondo State.

The statement signed by Mogbojuri Kayode, co-chair of the group and its General Secretary, Olufemi Lawson, called for an end to the “relentless attacks on the Deputy Governor by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s aides, especially since his

return from medical leave overseas.”

The group noted that Mr Aiyedatiwa, in recent times, has endured a series of unwarranted attacks, both in the media and the political arena, instigated by Governor Akeredolu’s operatives, an allegation the governor has denied through his spokesperson, Richard Olatunde and a senior special assistant, Doyin Odebowale, who appeared on a Channels TV programme recently.

In the statement, the group made the following points:

1. We remind the Ondo State House of Assembly of the importance of upholding democratic principles and respecting constitutional processes. Impeachment is a grave matter that should be based on clear evidence of wrongdoing and not exploited as a political tool, as is presently being attempted by the House.

2. We believe that if there are genuine political differences, which should not interfere with the governance of Ondo State, all parties involved should engage in constructive dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes. Ondo State deserves political leaders who prioritize the welfare and development of the state over personal vendettas.

3. It is imperative that all actions taken by the House of Assembly and the government adhere to the rule of law. Any attempt to circumvent due process or infringe on the rights of the Deputy Governor will be met with resistance from the people of Ondo State. We remind the House of Assembly and those behind this desperate plot that Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa is neither an appointee of Governor Akeredolu nor the House Assembly, he was democratically elected on a joint ticket with Governor Akeredolu and must be treated as an elected leader in the state.

4. We call on President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the National Assembly to closely monitor the situation in Ondo State and ensure that democratic institutions are shielded from abuse and manipulation, as witnessed in our state.

5. We vehemently condemn any form of verbal attacks on Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s aides and operatives. Such behaviour not only befits public officials but also undermines the principles of respect and civility in our political space.

The group reiterated its readiness to “mobilise our people to resist the emergence of anti-democratic forces in our state. We hope that Ondo State can emerge from this challenging period stronger and more united in its commitment to democracy and development.”

“The Ondo Redemption Front remains committed to fostering peace, stability, and good governance in our beloved state. We implore all stakeholders to prioritize the interests of Ondo State and its people and to resolve their differences through peaceful and lawful means,” the group noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

