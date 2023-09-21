The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Taraba State chapter has called on the State Governor, Agbu Kefas, to take urgent steps towards addressing the incessant banditry and kidnapping across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that there has been an increase in the reported cases of kidnapping and banditry across the state in the last few weeks.

The state’s chairperson, CAN, Isaiah Jirapye, in a statement on Thursday, said the security of lives and property constitutes the fundamental purpose of government.

He said it is worrisome that kidnapping for ransom, which is a direct threat to the right to live and freedom of movement, has received little or no concern from the government despite persistent public outcry.

Many residents have gone through the trauma of being abducted, he said, adding that apart from paying hefty ransoms, many of the victims do not live to tell their stories.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, condemned in total the resurfaced banditry, terrorism and kidnapping activities across Taraba State.

“It could be recalled that the past few days, Jalingo, the state capital and other communities across the state have witnessed worrisome kidnapping activities which led to loss of innocent lives while families are forced to pay huge amounts as ransom.

“Those who could not raise ransom are still in the den of the kidnappers facing ill-treatment. To say that these activities have brought untold hardship and tears to some poor families in the face of the already tough economic situation is an understatement.

“From the several reports trending in the media, it could be seen that a lot of bandits have infiltrated the state and are camping in several locations across the state, most especially, Jalingo and Bali local government areas, and Garba Chedi town where bandits had a field day and oppressed the poor people in that axis.

“Takum and Ussa are yet to have peace and several other villages within Taraba State. This ugly trend must not be allowed to continue.

“Government should immediately set in motion proactive measures to address this rising evil before it will deteriorate.

“Traditional institutions, districts and village heads, within the state should check out the habitat of these bad elements and liaise with relevant security agencies to fish them out for peace and stability of the society.

“Peaceful coexistence should be our collective responsibility, each individual should prioritise his security and that of his neighbourhood and should not condone bad elements.

“The people perpetrating this evil are not ghosts, they are humans and live amongst us. If you suspect something, speak out and expose it before it becomes too late. Don’t cover evil, don’t cover bad elements.

“Each and every individual, most especially believers, should set up a family altar and cry for the mercy of God upon the land of Taraba for God to show us His mercies and heal our land from the wicked ones, and expose those with bad intentions for the state,” Mr Jipraye said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

