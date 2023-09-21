Manchester United‘s defensive struggles continued as they fell 4-3 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their first game in the Champions League this season.

This marked the umpteenth time that United’s leaky defence cost them dearly.

Opta statistics revealed that this was the first instance since December 1978 that the Red Devils had conceded three or more goals in three consecutive matches.

The game in Munich turned out to be a contest few expected, with both teams displaying attacking prowess.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, and Mathys Tel secured a thrilling victory for Bayern.

United’s Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal, showcasing their sharpness in attack. However, defensive lapses and goalkeeping errors proved costly.

In the 28th minute, Bayern took the lead through Sane having been assisted by Kane.

Shortly afterwards, Jamal Musiala’s brilliance allowed Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0.

United fought back in the second half, with Hojlund scoring a goal aided by deflections.

However, a penalty awarded to Bayern after a VAR review for handball proved pivotal.

Kane converted the penalty, and despite Casemiro’s late double for United, Tel’s terrific finish secured control of the group for the German champions

Arsenal make winning return to Champions League

Arsenal marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 4-0 win over PSV at the Emirates.

Making their first appearance in the competition since the 2016/17 season, Bukayo Saka gave the Premier League side the lead after just eight minutes, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus adding further first-half goals. Martin Odegaard put the gloss on a fine display with a fourth.

The win puts Arsenal top of Group A after the first round of matches.

Bellingham scores dramatic winner for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham’s fairytale start at Real Madrid continued as he scored a dramatic late winner against Union Berlin in his first Champions League game for his new club on their home turf.

Napoli snatch late winner against Sporting Braga

Napoli also battled to a slim win on Wednesday as they secured a 2-1 win over hard-fighting Sporting Braga.

Though Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen fired blanks in the contest, the reigning Serie A champions snatched a dramatic late winner against their hosts courtesy of a lucky own-goal.

Napoli took the lead late in the first half through captain G. D. Lorenzo but Braga equalised in the 84th minute through Bruma. However, Napoli snatched the winner in the 88th after Sikou Niakate turned the ball into his team’s net.

Other results

Umar Sadiq came off the bench in Real Sociedad’s 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. Sevilla and Lens also played a 1-1 draw while the game between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen also ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

