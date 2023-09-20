The Kano Police Command has announced a 24-hour curfew across the state following the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that sacked the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

The police commissioner of the state, Muhammed Gumel, called on the residents of the state to support the security agents and be law-abiding.

The commissioner warned that violators would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The curfew is a constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police force alongside the relevant Internal security and law enforcement agencies to preserve law and order in the state.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined security forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the state to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the 24-hour curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023.

“The curfew takes effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, 20th September (to) 6 pm on Thursday, 21st September 2023.

‘Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving people of the state and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the state,” the police commissioner said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf, and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, the winner of the 18 March election.

The APC candidate was adjudged the winner of the election after the tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from Mr Yusuf’s votes.

The judge ruled that the ballots where not certified by INEC.

The tribunal is the court of first instance and parties in the case can appeal judgements up to the Supreme Court.

Following the tribunal’s judgement, pockets of violence were reported in some areas of Kano metropolis where some thugs attacked residents and stole their belongings.

