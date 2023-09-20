The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has expressed hope that the ongoing discussion between the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would yield positive outcome.

Mr Lalong stated this in an interview with State House Correspondents shortly after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the welfare and wellbeing of the nation’s workers.

”We are here in the Office of the Vice President, as part of our continuation on dialogue with the Nigeria Labour Congress on so many issues that we discussed and the follow up.

”Mr President is not around but the vice president is in the country. So, many of the issues, we will also continue with the vice president so that there will be smooth, harmonious working relationship with the labour,° he said.

On the planned indefinite strike, Mr Lalong said the federal government is deliberating very well with the NLC.

”As for me, I don’t think there is any problem, because we are moving fine with the NLC and you know the posture of the president is towards the improved welfare for the labour in Nigeria.

”We have no doubt that this will be resolved amicably and that is why, at many of the meetings we had with labour, we are not ending up boxing ourselves, rather, we are smiling out with the hope that the best is going to come out

”We have been having friendly engagements with them.

“We do not have any fear about some of the things they put up. Also, the suggestions and the packages are being looked into by the federal government,” he said.

It will be recalled that the federal government and the NLC agreed to continue talks over post-subsidy removal palliatives for workers before the 21-day ultimatum issued by the NLC will expire.

Both also agreed to find solutions to key demands tabled before the government by organised labour before the deadline.

Mr Lalong had disclosed the agreements while addressing journalists at the end of a closed door meeting with the NLC on Monday in Abuja.

The meeting was called by the minister to avert the organised labour’s planned strike and other issues.

The NLC threatened to embark on strike from 21 September over untold hardship on the masses due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

(NAN)

