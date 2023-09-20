The Ondo State House of Assembly has directed its Clerk, Benjamin Jaiyeola, to write the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

This followed a decision reached by the lawmakers at their plenary on Wednesday.

Gross misconduct is a ground for the impeachment of a governor or deputy governor by state lawmakers.

A petition detailing the allegations against Mr Aiyedatiwa and signed by nine out of the 26 members of the House was presented to members at an emergency plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Indications of a plan to remove the deputy governor appeared earlier on Wednesday morning when the house leadership summoned an emergency session of the house.

It was immediately speculated that Mr Aiyedatiwa was the issue on the agenda and that he might be facing an impeachment process.

There was also a heavy presence of security officials at the Assembly gate during the meeting of the house.

Loyalists to the governor had accused Mr Aiyedatiwa of surreptitious moves against his principal while acting as Governor.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu recently returned from Germany where he was hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment for three months.

Throughout the period, Mr Aiyedatiwa was acting governor, but not without contentions within the cabinet that was polarised.

After returning from hospital, Mr Akeredolu sacked all the media aides to the deputy governor.

The House earlier denied that it was considering impeaching Mr Aiyedatiwa when confronted with the question.

Doyin Odebowale, senior special assistant to the governor on special duties, while speaking on Channels television last week, said the governor was not vindictive and would not be involved in petty politics despite his alleged poor treatment by those who ran the government in his absence.

Mr Akeredolu also had issues with his first deputy, Agboola Ajayi, for nursing an ambition to succeed him.

An impeachment process was also launched against Mr Ajayi but the house could not secure the needed support of two-thirds of members to see it through.

He later contested the governorship against Mr Akeredolu on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.

However, members who did not support his impeachment and whose actions frustrated it suffered various persecutions at the House before their tenure expired.

The deputy speaker then, Iroju Ogundeji, was later impeached, the others expelled from the party, while the opposition members among them were suspended by the house.

