The Nigeria police have revealed how security operatives were lured into ambush and murdered by gunmen in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen, on Tuesday, killed many security operatives in Umualumaku, a community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen set ablaze two pickup trucks, killing a yet-to-be-ascertained number of the operatives in the two vehicles.

‘How they were lured into ambush’

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Wednesday, said the security operatives were lured into the ambush through a fake distress call.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said the operatives were responding to the fake distress call when they were ambushed and murdered by the gunmen in the area.

“The incident…serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” he said.

The spokesperson said the security operatives affected in the attack comprised police officers, military personnel, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

There have been conflicting figures about the number of operatives killed in the attack.

Some reports suggested that eight of the operatives were killed, although a PREMIUM TIMES reporter counted four bodies from a viral clip showing the operatives and their vehicles in flames.

Mr Adejobi was silent on the number of casualties. He simply said the incident resulted in the “tragic loss of precious lives of the officers.”

He said the police “deeply mourned” the slain officers.

Investigation

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun (IGP), has assured that the police are “fully committed” to collaborating with other security agencies to investigate the attack and track down the hoodlums, Mr Adejobi said.

Mr Egbetokun implored residents of the state to remain calm and vigilant, assuring that the Force would redouble their efforts to guarantee their safety and those of other officers in the state.

The IGP urged the residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime in the state and other parts of the country.

The police chief condoled with the families of the slain operatives, saying their sacrifices will not be in vain.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information that would help the police in investigating the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

