MTN Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Investment Ltd., and Propel Sports Africa to sponsor the Nigerian league.

Andrew Ekejiuba, Media Officer of GTI Investment Ltd., said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that following the recent announcement of the joint venture between the NPFL, GTI, and Propel Sports Africa to stream NPFL games live, Propel Sports was delighted to announce that it has signed a deal with MTN Nigeria for the exclusive broadcast of the league.

He said the sponsorship would cover eight live games each weekend, which would translate to over 300 games per season.

Basil Kabbani, Chairman of Propel Sports Africa, stated: “The engagement with MTN has been amazing, from the Digital VAS to the Marketing and Commercial team, their approach has been consistently professional.

“The enthusiasm for the NPFL content has been infectious. From the very start of our negotiations, we knew MTN was the right partner to give our great content, the platform it deserves.”

The deal, concluded by Propel Sports Africa president Edward Simons, and MTN Chief Operating Officer, Hassan Jabar, will include in-and-post-game highlights delivered in real time to MTN subscribers through the NPFL Live OTT platform.

Propel Sports Africa’s In-Country Director, Victor Okobi, said, “I cannot think of a better network than MTN to showcase the best of Nigerian soccer on NPFL-Live.

“We are excited about this opportunity to deliver entertaining content to our subscribers. It is a testament to our commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

“We know Nigerians love football, and we are glad to partner with Propel Sports Africa and GTI to deliver the Nigeria Premier League matches in high definition to our customers.

“We are confident that this partnership will transform the reception and appreciation of the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

The statement quoted the Group Managing Director, GTI, Abubakar Lawal, as saying that the partnership couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This is the testimonial of the journey of the NPFL toward the global space. The partnership is very good for the football ecosystem of Nigeria as we strive to deploy technology and efficient solutions to create value for all the stakeholders and other prospective partners of the league,” Lawal said.

Also expressing his delight was Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the League Management Company.

“The Nigeria Premier Football League is excited about the partnership’s potential to elevate the league’s visibility and engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome MTN as our exclusive telecommunications partner. Their expertise and commitment to innovation align seamlessly with our vision for the league,” he said.

He added that with MTN’s support, GTI looked forward to not only reaching a wider audience but also enhancing the overall experience for dedicated fans.

“This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realms of sports and technology, promising an elevated viewing experience for football enthusiasts across the nation.

“The partnership underscores a shared commitment to bringing the excitement of football closer to the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

“The partnership will also redefine how football is experienced, engaging fans in every goal, tackle, and victory with unparalleled clarity and convenience,” he said.

