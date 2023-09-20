The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the murder of Yusuf Mubaarak, a 27-year-old journalist in Kwara State.

The coalition comprising media and civil society organisations said in a statement on Wednesday, described the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Mubaarak as “both shocking and deeply concerning”.

Mr Mubaarak, a new media personality from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, reportedly went missing on 13 September.

His lifeless body was discovered in the Unity Road area of the state capital three days later on 16 September.

The coalition called for “a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the murder of Yusuf Mubaarak to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice”.

It also expressed hope that the swift resolution of the case would bring about “increased security measures to protect journalists and citizens in Kwara State from the rising threats of cult violence and other criminal activities.”

Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom Condemns Murder of Journalist Yusuf Mubaarak in Kwara State

20th September 2023: The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) is deeply saddened by the tragic murder of Yusuf Mubaarak, a 27-year-old journalist in Kwara State. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mubaarak’s family, friends, and the entire youth constituencies of Kwara State who mourn the loss of this promising young talent.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Yusuf Mubaarak are both shocking and deeply concerning. As reported, Mr. Mubaarak, a new media personality from Ilorin, had gone missing on 13th of September only for his lifeless body to be discovered in the Unity Road area of the state capital on the 16th of September.

This loss has sent shockwaves through the media sphere and highlights the need for swift and thorough investigations.

We appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s swift response to this tragedy and his call for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Mubaarak’s death. The demand for justice and accountability is paramount, and we urge the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth behind this drastic act.

Journalists, like Mr. Mubaarak, play a vital role in our society by advocating for justice, good governance, and the free flow of information.. It is essential that their safety and security are guaranteed as they continue to serve as watchdogs of democracy.

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom calls for- a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the murder of Yusuf Mubaarak to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice, increased security measures to protect journalists and citizens in Kwara State from the rising threats of cult violence and other criminal activities.

We join all concerned stakeholders in demanding justice for Yusuf Mubaarak. We hope that the truth behind this tragic loss will emerge, and that his family and loved ones may find solace.

Signed

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) is a group of media and civil society organisations committed to upholding good governance and democracy by protecting the ethos of whistleblowing, freedom of expression and press freedom.

CWPPF Members

Premium Times

The Cable

Daily Trust Newspaper

International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ)

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)

Civic Media Lab

Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC)

International Press Centre (IPC)

International Press Institute (IPI)

Media Rights Agenda (MRA)

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Paradigm Initiative

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

HEDA Resources Centre.

