The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the murder of Yusuf Mubaarak, a 27-year-old journalist in Kwara State.
The coalition comprising media and civil society organisations said in a statement on Wednesday, described the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Mubaarak as “both shocking and deeply concerning”.
Mr Mubaarak, a new media personality from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, reportedly went missing on 13 September.
His lifeless body was discovered in the Unity Road area of the state capital three days later on 16 September.
The coalition called for “a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the murder of Yusuf Mubaarak to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice”.
It also expressed hope that the swift resolution of the case would bring about “increased security measures to protect journalists and citizens in Kwara State from the rising threats of cult violence and other criminal activities.”
We join all concerned stakeholders in demanding justice for Yusuf Mubaarak. We hope that the truth behind this tragic loss will emerge, and that his family and loved ones may find solace.
Signed
The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) is a group of media and civil society organisations committed to upholding good governance and democracy by protecting the ethos of whistleblowing, freedom of expression and press freedom.
CWPPF Members
Premium Times
The Cable
Daily Trust Newspaper
International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)
Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ)
Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)
African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)
Civic Media Lab
Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC)
International Press Centre (IPC)
International Press Institute (IPI)
Media Rights Agenda (MRA)
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)
Paradigm Initiative
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)
HEDA Resources Centre.
