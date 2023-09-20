The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman for Arigidi/Iye, Akoko North West of Ondo State, Olumide Awolumate, says he beat up the state commissioner for women affairs, Bunmi Osadahun, in self-defence.

However, the party has imposed an indefinite suspension on him over the incident while many people in the state have called for his prosecution.

The incident occurred on Saturday and was caught on a video clip that has since gone viral.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Alex Kalejaiye, said on Tuesday that the action of its local chapter in suspending the politician is in line with the directive of the state leadership of the party in Akure.

“In furtherance to the above, the leadership of the party in Akoko North West deemed it fit to officially inform the State Secretariat that Awolumate Olumide is hereby suspended indefinitely from the Party in Akoko North West of our great party,” a letter from the ward read in part.

The chairman of the party in Ondo, Ade Adetimehin, on receipt of the suspension letter, said a disciplinary committee would be set up to ensure that Mr Awolumate is appropriately punished, to serve as deterrent to other leaders and members of the party.

Mr Awolumate told journalists, on Tuesday, that the commissioner led two persons, including her son, who is a police officer, to attack him in his house.

He said this happened after he had an altercation with the commissioner at a meeting over the mode of sharing of palliative items allocated to party members.

He said the confrontation resulted in the commissioner and her son attacking him, and he was forced to defend himself.

“What happened is that we had a meeting at the local government level, at the house of a leader, Pa Akeju. We talked about the oarty, during which the commissioner for women affairs talked about the palliatives that were distributed sometime ago,” Mr Awolumate explained.

“The commissioner disclosed that the palliatives had been given to different sectors, and at that juncture I raised my hand as the ward chairman of the party that the 10 bags that supposed to be in my custody did not get to me. I noted that some groups had been given, which include, PDP, artisans and groups and said ours should be sent to me.

“I raised this in the presence of all the leaders of the party, and the commissioner objected to this, saying she was the head of that committee at the state level. But I objected my non-inclusion in the sharing of the palliative, as I was not invited.

“This led to an argument and I was prevailed upon to leave the meeting and I was home with my family playing Ludo when I saw the commissioner in company of her son and the police officer.

“Her son pounced on me from behind and started hitting me, but I cannot sit and fold my arms to allow him be hitting me in the presence of my own wife, children and friends. I stood up and fought him back, as I was fighting him, the commissioner joined her son and fought me also.

“She started beating and tearing my cloth. In the process, she carried a chair and threw it at me and in retaliation I took the chair and threw it back at her.

“To my surprise I started seeing a video circulating. Anybody that studies the video would see it has been doctored and edited, it was so short. It was a planned work, they knew what they are coming to do in my house, they had arranged for somebody to video the scene, I never expected something of such.”

Meanwhile the police and the state government said they were investigating the matter.

They had condemned the action of the politician, saying it was unacceptable.

Also, women groups in the state have called for prosecution of Mr Awolumate for assaulting the commissioner.

