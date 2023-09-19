Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the allocation of 95,000 slots to Nigeria in the forthcoming 2024 Hajj.

The Saudi Authorities made this known on Tuesday during a virtual meeting held between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The meeting, which officially marked the start of the 2024 Hajj, was attended by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Muslim Pilgrims, Jafar Mohammed, representatives of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Abubakar Bello, as well as the Nigerian Consul-General in Saudi Arabia, Bello Abdulkadir.

Nigeria got the same 95,000 slots during the 2023 Hajj, however, pilgrims from Nigeria faced significant challenges during the last Hajj due to a shortage of bed space in Muna, forcing several pilgrims to sleep on the streets.

During the virtual meeting, the Saudi authorities stated that Nigeria is expected to finalise all arrangements and negotiations with service providers, including catering, accommodation and transportation within the next 120 days.

Also, NAHCON is to submit the lists of medical personnel and other officials to the Kingdom as soon as possible. It also said that only air carriers with at least two aircraft on their fleet and a backup are appointed or allowed to participate in the 2024 Hajj operation.

The leader of the Saudi team, Badr Al-Somi, urged the commission to strive to meet the timeline to enable the ministry to make adequate plans and also avoid the experience and incidents witnessed in this year’s Hajj.

“We want all Hajj Missions to be proactive in meeting our time frame so that we won’t allow what happened previously and also to give the missions sufficient time to examine the services before pilgrims’ arrival,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, called on the Saudi authorities to expedite action on the refund of the feeding and tent services not provided in the Mashair.

He further reiterated the need for the Kingdom to disengage from the provision of feeding service in the Masha’ir and allow the country to take over Muna and Arafat to afford the pilgrims the opportunities to enjoy delicacies they were used to at home

