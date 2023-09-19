Youths, in large numbers, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, demanding justice for the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The youths donning black T-shirts converged in their hundreds at the skating ground, an open space in the popular Panseke market in Abeokuta, carrying placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad, Justice for Mohbad”.

The rally started in the popular Panseke market area in the state capital. It went through Onikolobo, Oke-Ilwo, Omida, and Isale Igbehin, among other locations in the state capital.

They asked the “government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry” even as investigations into the musician’s death have commenced.

The famous singer died last Tuesday at age 27 in an unclear circumstance, with many Nigerians demanding a thorough probe into his death.

Social media users have insisted that the music star was bullied to death.

The protest is the third following similar demonstrations in Lagos and Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The videos and pictures of the protest in Abeokuta have already started generating many tweets with comments like “This is wonderful; justice must prevail,” coming from Adekunle King, a cybersecurity expert. Imran Mohammed, a Buharist and an APC fan tweeted, “Justice for Mohbad protest in Ogun.”

Police officers were trekking alongside the protesters to maintain peace even during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has invited the State Security Services, to join the police in investigating the cause of the young lad’s death.

The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Femi Hamzat, have paid a condolence visit to Mohbad’s family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

