The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has stated that the House created additional 24 committees to reduce the burden on the existing committees in the House.

Mr Abbas claimed that the total number of committees was increased from 110 to 134 because some committees were having too many agencies under their purview.

He cited the splitting of the Committee on Tertiary Education into four because the previous Committee could not deliver on its mandate.

The speaker spoke at the engagement with members of the House Press Corps on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex.

“For example, the committee on tertiary education had over 300 agencies to supervise and at the end of every year, they will end up not being able to oversight some of them. So we have to break it down to allow for efficiency and to put eyes on what the Executive is doing,” he said.

Mr Abbas had in July announced the composition of 134 committees.

in that exercise, the Committee on Tertiary Education was split into Committees on University Education, Federal Polytechnic, Federal Colleges of Education and TETFund.

He also stated that the House created other committees to ensure efficiency and transparency.

“In the past, not all committees were active. Now, we want to ensure that all standing committees are active, working for the betterment of the Nigerian people. We want to ensure transparency and we want results. That is why we set up a monitoring committee to monitor their activities.

“We have also set up a standing committee to monitor the implementation of our legislative agenda. I want to assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the country,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the House continued to expand the Committees in the House.

Mr Abbas continued the tradition of increasing the number of House Committees. In the fourth House (1999-2003), the standing committees were 40. They increased to 78 under Speaker Aminu Masari in the fifth House (2003-2007) but the Sixth House under Patricia Etteh/Dimeji Bankole reduced them to 68.

The Seventh Assembly under Aminu Tambuwal increased the number again to 93 and the Eighth Assembly under Yakubu Dogara increased it to 96.

Speaking on behalf of the journalists, the Chairman of the House of Press Corps, Grace Ike, urged the speaker to help facilitate training workshops for journalists.

She also admonished the House to collaborate with journalists in enlightening Nigerians about the activities of the House.

“As professional journalists, we are also conscious of national interest and have been doing our job with utmost patriotism. We are not oblivious of the fact that the parliament is the bastion of democracy and hence the reports coming out of it must reflect the reality on the ground and meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigeria.

“However, we also need the cooperation and support of your leadership to continue offering undiluted service to the nation. We need the understanding of committee chairmen and their members in reciprocating our friendly gesture and carrying us along in their activities,” she said.

