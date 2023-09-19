Student leaders at the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, are set to meet the university management today (Tuesday) to deliberate on their demand for the reversal of the recent decision to hike the fees payable by the students.

On Wednesday, the management of the university announced a hike in the sundry fees payable by students, making the institution one of many public universities that hiked school fees in recent months.

In reaction, the student leaders on the campus demanded a reversal of the decision, noting that the students are already facing economic hardships due to the removal of fuel subsidy, and global economic hardship, among other factors.

In a statement, the Joint Campus Council (JCC) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Osun State axis issued a five-day ultimatum for compliance “or face extensive and unrelenting protests.”

“If our demands are not met within this timeframe, we will engage in continuous protests and barricade all federal roads in Ife,” NANS JCC said last week in a statement by its chairman and general secretary, Ogungbe Adedamola and Afolabi Faruq, respectively.

Tuesday’s Meeting

At the expiration of the ultimatum today (Tuesday), the Public Relations Officer of the NANS JCC, Osun State axis, Adedapo Emmanuel, told PREMIUM TIMES that the university management has called for a meeting with student leaders.

“The ultimatum lapses today, so the university has called for a meeting with the union leaders,” he wrote in a text message.

The reason for the meeting, according to him, is to address the recent increment in fees.

He listed the invited student leaders to include the executive members of the university’s student union, presidents of the various faculties, and the presidents of both the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), and the University Joint Christian Missions (UJCM).

He also disclosed that the leadership of NANS will also meet the university management on Thursday.

NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Victor Ezenagu, has told this newspaper that the student body will meet all institutions that recently hiked school fees to get them to reverse it.

This followed a successful dialogue with the management of the University of Lagos, which reduced the earlier announced fee increment after meeting the NANS President, Usman Barambu.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

