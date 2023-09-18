The police say they are investigating a case of assault on the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adebunmi Osadahun, recorded on Saturday in Iye-Akoko, Akoko North West LGA area of the state

A viral video clip shows Mrs Osadahun being molested by a male adult said to be Olumide Awolumate, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred during the distribution of palliative items provided by the state government for residents over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The commissioner got into trouble with Mr Awolumate while overseeing the distribution of the items.

The police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mr Awolumate attacked the commissioner during a meeting with party members.

The police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said on Monday that the State Commissioner of Police, Asabi Abiodun, “has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out and the case transferred to the SCID, Akure for further probe into what led to the assault.”

The state government has also described the incident as a criminal offence.

“Anywhere in the world, assault is a criminal offence,” the state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said in a statement on Monday.

“Assault on a government official on duty is not only criminal, it is an affront to the government, and it is a very serious charge.

“The state government condemns in unequivocal terms the assault and bodily injury inflicted on the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun by a man said to be a politician from Iye Akoko, In The course of palliative distribution in Akoko North West local government.

“Investigation into the incident has begun, and the full weight of the law will be applied to the assailant if found guilty.”

She further said that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law prohibits all forms of violence against persons and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments to offenders.

“There are better ways to seek remediation or express concerns where necessary,” she said.

“In the distribution of palliatives, we will continue to do our best possible to reach the most vulnerable in our communities and we ask for your understanding and support.

The information commissioner urged Ondo State residents to be law-abiding at all times.

