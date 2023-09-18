The Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed a petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, challenging the declaration of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Lawal scored 377,726 votes to be declared the winner of the election.

Mr Matawalle scored only 311,976 to emerge the first runner-up.

Upholding the election of Mr Lawal, the tribunal said the APC failed to prove the allegation of exclusion of the results from Maradun Local Government and that the election was not conducted in some wards in the state.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Cordelia Ogadi, also said the petitioner failed to prove the claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t comply with electoral rules while conducting the election.

The three-man panel of judges also awarded a N500,000 fine against the petitioner, Mr Matawalle.

Governor speaks

Mr Lawal has described the affirmation of his election as a confirmation of the will of the good people of Zamfara State.

“A while ago, Dauda Lawal was affirmed as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election at the Zamfara Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto.

“The judgement was not surprising but rather an affirmation of the collective decision made by the unwavering people of Zamfara.

“Governor Dauda Lawal emerged victorious in the governorship election with an impressive margin of 65,750 votes,” the governor’s spokesperson,” Sulaiman Idris said in a statement.

Mr Idris said the decision would encourage Mr Lawal to continue his “rescue” mission in the state

“Let it be known that this victory belongs to all the people of Zamfara, not just the Governor and his party. The judgement will encourage Governor Lawal to continue with his resolve to fulfil his mandate and work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Zamfara State experience the benefits of good governance.

“Governor Dauda Lawal’s rescue mission which began on May 29, 2023 after his administration was sworn in, has already made remarkable strides in improving security, education, infrastructure, and agriculture,” Mr Idris added.

Mr Matawalle can still appeal the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal, according to Nigeria’s electoral law.

