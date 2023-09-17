The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday inaugurate nine new justices of the Court of Appeal.

Festus Akande, director of press at the Supreme Court in a statement on Sunday, said the nine justices will be administered the oath of office at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

The Court of Appeal justices-designate were all elevated from the High Court bench.

They include Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun, Kaduna State; Binta Fatima Zubairu, Kaduna State; Peter Chudi Obiora, Anambra State; Okon Efreti Abang, Akwa Ibom State; and Asma’u Musa Mainoma, Federal Capital Territory.

The rest are: Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu, Oyo State, Jane Esienanwan Iyang, Cross River State; Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, Sokoto State; and Paul Ahmed Bassi, Borno State.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will administer the oath of office on the newly appointed nine Justices of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 20th September 2023 at the Main Court auditorium of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at 11:00 a.m,” the statement read.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had in June recommended the nine jurists alongside other judges for appointment to the appellate court and High Courts across the country, respectively.

Mr Akande also said the Supreme Court would hold a valedictory court session for a recently retired justice of the court on Thursday, 21 September.

Ms Augie, who was the sixth in rank among the Supreme Court justices, attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, 3 September.

“The valedictory court session in her honour was delayed because of the annual vacation of the Court which just ended on Friday, 15 September 2023,” the statement issued by Mr Akande on Sunday explained.

The retiring jurist was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court on 7 November 2016.

She bagged a Second Class Upper Division in Law from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978.

Her retirement further depletes the Supreme Court bench to 11 justices, following the sudden demise of Centus Nweze in July.

Her exit will be closely followed by the retirement of Musa Dattijo Muhammad, who is currently the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, on 27 October.

Earlier in June, the CJN announced 10 openings aimed at achieving the full complement of 21 justices of the court.

