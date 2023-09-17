Security operatives and local vigilantes have rescued over 30 people kidnapped from Gujin Duguri village in the Alkaleri Local Government of Bauchi State.

The victims were rescued unhurt, a community leader, Adamu Duguri, told journalists on Saturday.

He said the abducted were being held in the vast Yankari, which is along the boundaries of Bauchi with Plateau, Gombe and Taraba States.

He said when security operatives engaged their hideout, the kidnappers fled after initially engaging the operatives in a gunfight.

A resident of the Duguri, Dawa Sani, told PREMIUM TIMES that since December 2022 his family has paid about N30 million to kidnappers as ransom for the release of relatives.

“In my family, one of our women was kidnapped in December 2022 we paid N15 million for her release and in August one of our sons was kidnapped we also paid another N15 million before he was released to us.

“This insecurity situation has been increasing in the rural areas unabated, especially in the four local government areas of Alkaleri, Toro, Ningi and Tafawa Balewa.

“The problem of banditry in this part of the state has been going on for some time now without respite despite the fact that authorities concerned said they are on top of the situation all the time,” he said.

As insecurity worsens in Bauchi State, the state governor, Bala Mohammed, recently said his administration was making an effort to tackle the menace once and for all.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, could not be reached for comment, as calls to his mobile phone were not going through.

