A Nigerian teacher, John Obot, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon reading aloud, successfully hit 100 hours by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

By that time, he was reading The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, authored by PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

He began reading the book by 3 p.m. and continued till around 10 p.m.

The reading is live-streamed on Facebook.

Mr Obot is hoping to reach 145 hours to beat a previous record of 124 hours set in September 2022 by a Kyrgyzstan, Rysbai Isakov, in Bursa, Turkey.

He would have probably reached his target by now if he had not, on 12 September, restarted his attempt after hitting his first 50 hours.

The restart was caused by “some equipment/power failure leading to technical issues”, according to the organisers of the reading exercise.

He is reading from a variety of books – mostly Nigerian literature – in a small hall in a hotel in Uyo where several people have been stopping by to show solidarity.

The Akwa Ibom First Lady Patience Eno; the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong; a House of Representatives member from the state, Clement Jimbo; a former member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luk; and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, Amos Etuk, are among the dignitaries who have visited the hotel to witness the reading.

The marathoner said the exercise was meant “to draw attention to the fast declining reading culture, especially among Nigerian youths, and as a way of encouraging authors to continue their art of writing.”

The Letterman

The Letterman was published by PREMIUM TIMES Books in 2022.

Udeme Nana, a Mass Communication scholar and the founder of the Uyo Book Club, said in his review of the book: “The Letterman provides several lessons on the personality of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo which includes his frugality or prudence, depending on whether one wants to perceive him negatively or positively.

“Reading the book reveals his impatience, revulsion, rejection and antagonism to public officials inclined to dipping their fingers in the public till. That streak seems ingrained in his DNA. He comes away as one who has always been an anti-corruption crusader.”

Mr Nana is the chief programme director for Mr Obot’s reading exercise.

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe; Civil War Child by Nestor Udoh; Ibibio Nation: History and Culture by Oto-Obong Uwah; Eze Goes to School by Michael Crowder and Onuora Nzekwu; The Crumb Eaters by Martin Akpan; and Animal Farm by George Orwell are among the books Mr Obot has read aloud so far.

