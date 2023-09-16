The Senate says there is no plan to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as reported in some sections of the media.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Adaramodu was reacting to a report by a national newspaper that some senators are plotting from Saudi Arabia to impeach Mr Akpabio, who assumed office on 13 June.

The alleged move to impeach the Senate President has been lingering since June after the election of the principal officers of the upper chamber on the ground that Mr Akpabio will be a ‘rubber stamp’ for the presidency.

But none of the senators has confirmed that they are making plans to impeach the senate president.

Mr Adaramodu said the upper legislative chamber is united and impeachment of the senate president cannot happen.

“Our attention has just been drawn to syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.

“The Nigerian Senate is one united and fraternal family. This imaginative composition is in the realm of the fake and fallacious story of 100m per legislator. It’s apt to note that the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio has carried out its legislative and constitutional duties diligently,” he said.

Bills, motions passed

The Senate spokesperson noted that since Mr Akpabio became the senate president, the upper chamber has passed many bills and motions in the interest of Nigerians.

“Within a span of less than 60 legislative days, the Senate has passed life enhancing bills and motions. It has screened and confirmed Service Chiefs and Ministers, among others, apart from very essential oversight functions.”

He urged Nigerians to disregard the reports indicating that there are moves to remove Mr Akpabio.

“We urge the fifth columnists, who operate undoubtedly outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution.

“The Senate should be allowed fresh air to settle down for its national assignments, so that the Nigerian project can move forward. The media too, should be discerning not to be used as a hand tool to these retailers of fake and bad news.”

The Senate is currently on break and will reconvene on 26 September.

