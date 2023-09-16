The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Saturday launched a self-service online solution platform for the enrollment of National Identification Number (NIN) and digital identity cards.

The commission launched the app at the 5th Identity Day Commemoration held in Abuja on Saturday.

The app ‘NIMC Self-service NIN Enrollment and Digital ID’, according to the commission, is an online solution platform that would help people enroll for their NIN in the comfort of their homes.

Unveiling the app on Saturday, the NIMC Director, Information Technology/Identity Database, Chuks Onyepunuka, said “With this application, people could be able to enrol for their NIN in the comfort of their home and without stress.”

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the occasion is the fifth commemoration of the event and the first one under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And as you’re all aware, with the movement of the NIMC to my domain the Ministry of Interior this marks my very first official commemoration of the ID Day with you all.

“What is ID Day all about? It is all about taking one day out of the year, nationally and internationally to appreciate the real value of ownership of verifiable identity in our everyday lives, look at the progress made so far in ensuring digital identity inclusion for everyone, and what future solutions can be put in place to ensure better lives for the citizens and legal residents of this great country of ours, Nigeria,” Mr Tunji-Ojo said.

He explained that in the modern digital age, a secure and verifiable identity is vital for any set system to work.

“Think about it, you can’t access bank services and get ATM cards without proving your identity.

“You can’t even engage with others on online social media platforms without first verifying your identity. So identity is key in our everyday lives, which is why we commemorate this Day today.

“I have stated that the harmonisation and management of national identity is a major means of mitigating and controlling crime as well as for national development,” he said.

He noted that with a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database, NIDB, NIMC has provided essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

“NIMC joins in with other sister agencies in not only improving access by the general public to services like passport acquisition and renewal but also the likes of efficient border security technology, effective handling of insecurity around the country, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, reformation and reintegration of rehabilitated offenders in the society as well as improved emergency and fire response times.

“It is fitting then that the theme for today is Identity as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s development. We are all stakeholders in ensuring the successful implementation of positive policies regarding national identity as it affects government social safety nets and financial inclusion programmes,” he added.

In her address, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the acting director-general/CEO of NIMC said the commission has embarked on a journey that resonates deeply with the national aspirations.

She said World Identity Day holds exceptional importance as it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the pivotal role that identity plays in our lives and its profound impact on society.

“It is a day to recognise the transformative power of identity in shaping our destinies, safeguarding our rights, and connecting us as global citizens.

“Identity is more than a mere card or a number; it symbolizes our existence, our entitlements, and our place within society. It unlocks access to essential services, social benefits, and pathways to personal and economic growth. It stands as a testament to our individuality while serving as a bridge to our shared humanity,” she said.

Vision

She noted that the commission vision remains unwavering to provide every citizen and legal resident with a digital identity, making it a universal reference point.

“We firmly believe that access to a reliable identity is not a privilege but a fundamental right. It serves as the cornerstone upon which we can build a more inclusive, secure, and prosperous society.

“As we celebrate World Identity Day today, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead,” she added.

She explained that ensuring universal access to a trusted identity, regardless of background or circumstances, demands innovation, unwavering dedication, and global collaboration.

In the face of emerging technologies and evolving threats, she said “we must remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity and security of identity systems.

“While embracing digital transformation, we must prioritize the principles of privacy and data protection. Above all, we must be inclusive, leaving no one behind as we endeavour to provide identity solutions for all.

“As we peer into the future, I reaffirm our unswerving commitment to the cause of identity management. Let us work diligently to fortify the bonds of trust between citizens and their governments. Let us harness the potential of identity to propel economic development, foster social inclusion, and champion justice and human rights,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria’s journey towards a robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is emblematic of its commitment to harnessing the power of digital technology for the betterment of its citizens especially in the provision of social services.

“So as we continue to develop our DPI, we have to keep in mind that it holds the potential to transform lives, improve public services, and drive inclusive growth in a vast country such as ours in such a way that we would be seen as a prominent player in Africa’s digital revolution.”

However, she said, addressing existing challenges and ensuring equitable access to digital resources will be key to realizing these potentials.

“Let us mark this day not only with rejoicing but also with a renewed sense of purpose and unyielding determination. Together, we can construct a world where identity becomes a force for good, a tool for empowerment, and a beacon of hope for all,” she said.

