President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday depart Abuja for New York, United States, where he will participate in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from 19 to 23 September.

It will be the president’s first UNGA participation.

The theme of the UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All.”

President Tinubu will deliver his inaugural National Statement on 19 September, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session.

Before engaging in the General Debate, the president will join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs).

President Tinubu’s address will encompass several issues, such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

Additionally, the president is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response; the UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage; High-Level Panel on Reform of the Global Financial Architecture, amongst others.

He is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the presidents of the European Union Commission, Brazil, and South Africa, amongst others.

The president will also advance his economic development agenda for aggressive investment attraction in meetings with the global leadership of transnational firms, such as Microsoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, and others.

Furthermore, on the margins of UNGA, President Tinubu will detail emerging cross-sectoral investment opportunities in Nigeria in his address to American business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It is noteworthy that while engaging with officials at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) Headquarters in New York City, the Nigerian leader will have the honour of conducting the NASDAQ closing ceremony during its trading session, making him the first African president to do so.

The president will also address the Nigerian SMEs Business Summit, where he will seek to highlight the increasingly important role of Nigerian enterprises in global trade.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Uba Sani of Kaduna State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Also traveling with the president: his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of the Economy & Finance, Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials will also accompany the president on the trip.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 16, 2023

