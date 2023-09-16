Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied a claim on social media that he met with President Bola Tinubu at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Thursday.

A video clip on a TikTok account, “@asiwajuwoldwidef”, had claimed that the two leaders met on Thursday.

But in a statement by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday, Mr Obasanjo condemned the post as fake.

He said the video is not recent, as it was recorded when Mr Obasanjo hosted Mr Tinubu last year before the 2023 general elections.

Mr Akinyemi said the former president, who is now in South Africa for the burial of Zulu leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, advised the architect of the fake post to target elsewhere for a hatchet job.

READ ALSO:

“I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception,” the statement quoted the former president.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to the house last year, he met the former President playing his favourite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded by saying – when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to work for you.

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others.

“I am not looking for work and I am not working with anyone as the fake news puts out. Those who are looking for people to work with Bola Tinubu should look outside Obasanjo,” he declared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

