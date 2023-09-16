The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released the cut-off point required for undergraduate admission for the 2023/2024 academic calendar year.

During the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB’s) policy meeting early this year, all Nigerian universities adopted 140 minimum JAMB scores for admission.

However, the admission requirements and mode of calculation differ from institution to institution.

At the University of Lagos, the cut-off point is determined by the candidates’ UTME score that is divided by eight to arrive at 50 points; the Post-UTME score which carries 30 points, and the remaining 20 points determined by the candidate’s O’level result.

UNILAG cut-off point

According to a breakdown by the university, the cut-off points for Medicine is 84.7 points aggregate; 80.5 points for Dentistry before they would be considered for admission on merit.

Other courses in the college of Health Sciences, such as Nursing Sciences, Physiotherapy, Radiography, Pharmacology and Medical Laboratory Sciences, range from 72 to 78 points.

At the Faculty of Law, the minimum cut-off point is 76.5 points.

Meanwhile, the minimum cut-off point for the Faculty of Engineering is 69 points, and 64 points for environmental sciences. For the sciences, the minimum point is 65 points.

For the social sciences, the minimum cut-off is 55 points and 62 for the faculty of education.

However, the university would consider students from catchment states with lower points. The catchment states include Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

