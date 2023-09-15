The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted Funmi Falana, a women’s and children’s rights activist, and 68 other lawyers for the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The shortlisting is the first part of a two-stage process for 2023.

The shortlisted candidates will face interviews by the LPPC in October, at the end of which the final list of successful candidates will emerge.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who doubles as the secretary of the LPPC, released the shortlist circulating online on Thursday.

Festus Akande, the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, confirmed the authenticity of the shortlisted candidates to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The list comprises 57 lawyers in the advocate category and 12 in the academic category.

The announcement of the shortlist comes with an invitation to the members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence” of the candidates.

Every year, the successful candidates are sworn in during the new legal year ceremony of the Supreme Court which usually takes place between September and October.

This paper reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the prestigious rank to deserving lawyers annually, is domiciled at the Supreme Court.

Some of the shortlisted candidates include Mrs Falana, who is the wife of a human rights lawyer Femi Falana, Kayode Ajulo, a public interest lawyer; Emmanuel Enoidem, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legal adviser; and Agada Elachi, erstwhile chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja branch.

See the full list:

FULL LIST OF SENIOR LAWYERS SHORTLISTED FOR AWARD OF SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA (SAN)

SHORTLISTED ADVOCATE APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR

1.FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ

2.LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ

3.KINGSLEY OSABUOHEIN

OBAMOGIE, ESQ

4.FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ

5.ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ

6.BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ

7.DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA, ESQ

8.OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ

9.BABATUND E ADEOYE, ESQ

10.BABSEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ

11.EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ

12.KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ

13.NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ

14.AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ

15.IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ

16.OLAYIWOLA EMMANUE L AFOLABI, ESQ

17.SULE SHU’AIBU,ESQ

18.ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ

19.ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ

20.KAZEEM ADEKUNL E SOBALOJU, ESQ

21.SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ

22.BAMIDELE IBIRONKE OLAWOYE,ESQ

23.OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ

24.FUNMI FALANA, ESQ

25.FELIX TAMARA UDENKE MEFA OKOROTIE, ESQ

26.OLUWAGBENGA SEUN AJAYI, ESQ

27.FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ

28.JOHN AGADA ELACHI, ESQ

29.BOLA RAZAQ GOLD, ESQ

30.PAUL KASIMANU WAMAD UEMENE, ESQ

31.RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ

32.OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ

33.PAUL YN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ

34.JONATHAN TAIDI GUNU, ESQ

35.TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ

36.OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ

37.CHRISTPHER ADAPAR UMAR , ESQ

38.CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA,ESQ

39.YEMI ADEWALE M’SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ESQ

40.OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ

41.OLUMIDE AKIN WALE OLUJINMI , ESQ

42.MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ

43.FIDELIS CHUK WUNONYE MBADUGHA, ESQ

44.ONYEMAECHI CHKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ

45.KECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ

46.YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ

47.JOHNNY UGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ

48.ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ

49 . ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ

50.PRISCA OZOILOESIKE, ESQ

51.YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ

52.ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE, ESQ

53.ADEDAYO SAMUE LADEDEJI, ESQ

54.CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ

55.MUSAAHMED ATTAH, ESQ

56.AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESO

57.OLAYEMI BADEWOLE, ESQ

SHORTLISTED ACADEMIC APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR

58. PROF. JOHN ALEWO AGBONIKA

59. PROF. OSY CHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE NWEBO

60. PROF. NLERUM SUNDAY

OKOGBULE

61. PROF. NNAMDI ONYEKA OBIARAERI

62. PROF. MOHAMMED LAWAL AHMADU

63. PROF. NATHANIEL AHAGBUE INEGBEDION

64. PROF. VIOLET AIGBOKHAEVBO

65. PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI

66. PROF. CHIMA JOSEPHAT UBANYIONWU

67. PROF. GANIYU ADEYEMI OKE

68. PROF. BENEDICTA LOPEZ DAUDU

69. PROF. OMONIYI BUKOLA AKINOLA

