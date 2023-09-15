The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted Funmi Falana, a women’s and children’s rights activist, and 68 other lawyers for the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
The shortlisting is the first part of a two-stage process for 2023.
The shortlisted candidates will face interviews by the LPPC in October, at the end of which the final list of successful candidates will emerge.
The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who doubles as the secretary of the LPPC, released the shortlist circulating online on Thursday.
Festus Akande, the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, confirmed the authenticity of the shortlisted candidates to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.
The list comprises 57 lawyers in the advocate category and 12 in the academic category.
The announcement of the shortlist comes with an invitation to the members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence” of the candidates.
The final list of the successful ones among the shortlisted candidates will be announced in October.
Every year, the successful candidates are sworn in during the new legal year ceremony of the Supreme Court which usually takes place between September and October.
This paper reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the prestigious rank to deserving lawyers annually, is domiciled at the Supreme Court.
Some of the shortlisted candidates include Mrs Falana, who is the wife of a human rights lawyer Femi Falana, Kayode Ajulo, a public interest lawyer; Emmanuel Enoidem, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legal adviser; and Agada Elachi, erstwhile chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja branch.
See the full list:
FULL LIST OF SENIOR LAWYERS SHORTLISTED FOR AWARD OF SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA (SAN)
SHORTLISTED ADVOCATE APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR
1.FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ
2.LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ
3.KINGSLEY OSABUOHEIN
OBAMOGIE, ESQ
4.FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ
5.ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ
6.BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ
7.DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA, ESQ
8.OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ
9.BABATUND E ADEOYE, ESQ
10.BABSEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ
11.EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ
12.KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ
13.NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ
14.AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ
15.IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ
16.OLAYIWOLA EMMANUE L AFOLABI, ESQ
17.SULE SHU’AIBU,ESQ
18.ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ
19.ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ
20.KAZEEM ADEKUNL E SOBALOJU, ESQ
21.SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ
22.BAMIDELE IBIRONKE OLAWOYE,ESQ
23.OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ
24.FUNMI FALANA, ESQ
25.FELIX TAMARA UDENKE MEFA OKOROTIE, ESQ
26.OLUWAGBENGA SEUN AJAYI, ESQ
27.FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ
28.JOHN AGADA ELACHI, ESQ
29.BOLA RAZAQ GOLD, ESQ
30.PAUL KASIMANU WAMAD UEMENE, ESQ
31.RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ
32.OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ
33.PAUL YN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ
34.JONATHAN TAIDI GUNU, ESQ
35.TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ
36.OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ
37.CHRISTPHER ADAPAR UMAR , ESQ
38.CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA,ESQ
39.YEMI ADEWALE M’SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ESQ
40.OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ
41.OLUMIDE AKIN WALE OLUJINMI , ESQ
42.MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ
43.FIDELIS CHUK WUNONYE MBADUGHA, ESQ
44.ONYEMAECHI CHKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ
45.KECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ
46.YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ
47.JOHNNY UGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ
48.ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ
49 . ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ
50.PRISCA OZOILOESIKE, ESQ
51.YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ
52.ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE, ESQ
53.ADEDAYO SAMUE LADEDEJI, ESQ
54.CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ
55.MUSAAHMED ATTAH, ESQ
56.AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESO
57.OLAYEMI BADEWOLE, ESQ
SHORTLISTED ACADEMIC APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR
58. PROF. JOHN ALEWO AGBONIKA
59. PROF. OSY CHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE NWEBO
60. PROF. NLERUM SUNDAY
OKOGBULE
61. PROF. NNAMDI ONYEKA OBIARAERI
62. PROF. MOHAMMED LAWAL AHMADU
63. PROF. NATHANIEL AHAGBUE INEGBEDION
64. PROF. VIOLET AIGBOKHAEVBO
65. PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI
66. PROF. CHIMA JOSEPHAT UBANYIONWU
67. PROF. GANIYU ADEYEMI OKE
68. PROF. BENEDICTA LOPEZ DAUDU
69. PROF. OMONIYI BUKOLA AKINOLA
