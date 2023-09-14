Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed concern over the increasing attacks of terrorists, locally referred to as bandits in the state.

Mr Mohammed called for urgent intervention of the the federal government. He said the terror gangs from other states are increasingly attacking defenslceless communities in the state.

Mr Mohammed made the call for assistance during a meeting with traditional rulers in the state at the Government House on Wednesday.

He told the traditional rulers that terror gangs from neighbouring states fleeing increased military operations are relocating to the state.

“Because of the Federal Government’s sustained war against bandits and terrorism in other zones of the country, the state is becoming a hiding place for the unscrupulous elements who are beginning to disturb the peace of the citizens.

“Other states are moving ahead, we have one of the largest populations in the region and so with the activities of the Federal Government in other parts of the geopolitical zones, the bandits are coming to Bauchi”, he said.

“With regards to internal security, I am glad to inform you that we have established a Ministry of Internal Security that will partner with the Federal Government just to drive the issue of providing internal security”, Mr Mohammed added.

He told the traditional rulers that the state government is working with conventional security agencies to improve security.

The governor warned the traditional rulers to always respect the sanctity of their various offices and make sure they know who comes in and goes out of their domains as this will help spot criminals more easily.

Mr Mohammed told them that the government would deal decisively or remove any traditional ruler that was found to be collaborating with criminals.

Bauchi blamed traditional rulers for collaborating with bandits and worsening the insecurity of the region.

Mr Mohammed then appealed to President Bola Tínubu not to overlook the state when making security policies despite being governed by an opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We cannot be left out because we are in the opposition, we have to be in the mainstream.

“Nothing works in Nigeria without Bauchi. We are controlling the balance of power, the balance of tradition and knowledge. I am calling on the Federal Government not to ignore us because we are in PDP. We are a state and we are ready to work with the Federal Government”, the governor said.

