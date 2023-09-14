President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).
This was contained in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday in Abuja.
The statement said Mr Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs; and as the Commissioner of Education.
The new CEO replaces Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was recently appointed the minister of state for police affairs.
“By this directive of the president, the appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement said.
