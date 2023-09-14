President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Delu Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA), pending Senate confirmation.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on 22 May by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualise the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 14, 2023

