Dolapo Fasawe has explained why she was not among the new cabinet members sworn in by Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, despite being confirmed for the appointment by the state House of Assembly.

Mr Sanwo-Olu swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja after the back and forth with the state House of Assembly.

The state’s legislative house had confirmed a total of 38 nominees of the governor.

In a statement she sent to PREMIUM TIMES in response to an enquiry, Ms Dolapo explained that she gave up the commissioner’s role for another one at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It is with immense gratitude to God that I assume the role of Mandate Secretary in service to my fatherland, Nigeria,” she wrote.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes to Mr Governor – Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who gave his blessing for my new role and the Honorable Minister for FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike and with their best wishes.

“I heed the call to serve at the FCT and to bring the learnings and stewardship I have acquired over 19 years in service to Lagos State, to my dual capacity as Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment.

“It is indeed a great privilege and opportunity for improved outcomes in Health and Environment.”

Backstory

The governor in July had sent the names of 39 nominees, but the House cleared 22, rejecting 17.

Following the intervention of the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council, the governor again sent the names of 18 nominees of which 15 were confirmed. One Tolani Akibu was later confirmed 24 hours before the inauguration ceremony.

In total, the House confirmed 38 proposed cabinet members but 37 were sworn in.

PREMIUM TIMES found out that Ms Fasawe, the former boss of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) who was confirmed by the House, was not sworn in.

