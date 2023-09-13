Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday as one of the 38 nominees confirmed by the state House of Assembly was not at the ceremony.

The officials were sworn in into the executive council at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja after the back and forth with the state House of Assembly.

Backstory

The governor in July had sent the names of 39 nominees, but the House cleared 22, rejecting 17.

Following the intervention of the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council, the governor again sent the names of 18 nominees of which 15 were confirmed. One Tolani Akibu was later confirmed 24 hours before the inauguration ceremony.

Missing name

In total, the House confirmed 38 proposed cabinet members but 37 were sworn in.

PREMIUM TIMES found out that Dolapo Fasawe, the former boss of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) who was confirmed by the House, was not sworn in.

When contacted to know why she was not part of the new cabinet, the spokesperson of the governor, Gboyega Akosile, did not respond to calls in time for the publication.

However, a source told this newspaper that the public health practitioner got a “bigger role” and opted out.

Cabinet members and portfolios:

Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions

Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties

Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice

Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture

Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture

Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure

Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment

Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)

Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health

Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs

Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation

Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment

Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue

Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment

Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)

Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture

Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement

Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation

Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

