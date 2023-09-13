Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday as one of the 38 nominees confirmed by the state House of Assembly was not at the ceremony.
The officials were sworn in into the executive council at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja after the back and forth with the state House of Assembly.
Backstory
The governor in July had sent the names of 39 nominees, but the House cleared 22, rejecting 17.
Following the intervention of the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council, the governor again sent the names of 18 nominees of which 15 were confirmed. One Tolani Akibu was later confirmed 24 hours before the inauguration ceremony.
Missing name
In total, the House confirmed 38 proposed cabinet members but 37 were sworn in.
PREMIUM TIMES found out that Dolapo Fasawe, the former boss of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) who was confirmed by the House, was not sworn in.
When contacted to know why she was not part of the new cabinet, the spokesperson of the governor, Gboyega Akosile, did not respond to calls in time for the publication.
However, a source told this newspaper that the public health practitioner got a “bigger role” and opted out.
Cabinet members and portfolios:
Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education
Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties
Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture
Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism
Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment
Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health
Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs
Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing
Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation
Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health
Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology
Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture
Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment
Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning
Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance
Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment
Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing
Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment
Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture
Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS
Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation
Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.
