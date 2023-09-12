Police in Imo State have arrested three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and two from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for allegedly harassing and extorting residents of the state.
A 37-year-old police inspector was also arrested for the same offence.
The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, made this known to reporters on Tuesday in Owerri.
Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, alleged that the suspects were notorious for extorting unsuspecting residents, especially the youths in Owerri, using POS machines.
“These are security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search and Flush in Imo, harassing and extorting unsuspecting members of the public, in particular the youths to the tune of thousands of naira.
ALSO READ: NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in semo, scent leaf, pepper packs
“They use POS, seize and check the phones of their victims, thereby bringing untold hardship to them,” he added.
Mr Okoye assured the public that the police would investigate and bring the suspects to justice.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999