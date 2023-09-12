The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, sacked Sunday Umeha of the Labour Party (LP), representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State.
The panel, led by Justice A.M. Abubakar, declared Festus Uzor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 25 February poll.
Mr Abubakar, while ruling on the petition filed by Mr Uzor, averred that Mr Umeha did not properly resign from the PDP before picking up the LP’s ticket.
The panel also held that even the purported resignation letter tendered by Mr Umeha was signed by someone who was no longer a leader of the PDP.
ALSO READ: Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election for Enugu West District
It, thereafter, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to Mr Uzor as the duly elected representative of the constituency.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999