The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has released the list of some of the 135 roads inaugurated for rehabilitation and resurfacing in Wuse, Garki, Gwarimpa and Maitama Districts.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who inaugurated Phase I of the projects on Monday, gave the contractors a six-month completion timeline.

The list of the streets for rehabilitation and resurfacing obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, showed that most of the projects would be executed in Wuse District.

In Wuse Zone 1, the streets to be rehabilitated include Daloa, Kayes, Umme, Bumbuna, Masana, Badundu, Oran, Sawhaj, Arusha Crescent, Sunyani, Bamako, Takorade, Dakar, Bulawayo, Soka, Darioa, Kaolack, Kigali, and Gonder Street.

In Zone 2, the streets are Kribi, Kumba, Touggourf, Kisumu, Gaborone, Faranah, Gabes, Lavumisa, Niami, Johannesburg, Angola, Korhogo, Bechar, Senanga, Hargeysa and 2, Khartoum, and Damba Street.

In Zone 3, six streets would be rehabilitated or resurfaced namely Idimba, Port Loko, Ndele, Yele, Al-Fayyun, and Aswan.

The streets for rehabilitation in Zone 4 include Mandingou, Lubumbashi, Port Said, Mogadishu, Shinyanga, Sfax, Zinglunchor, Kitwe, Elminya Close, Sefadu, Meknes, Safi, Mbala, Gwelo, Melange, Savalou, Sheraton and Yar’adua Road.

A total of five roads would be rehabilitated in Zone 5 namely Doula Street, Mombasa Street, Windhoek Street, Boffa Street and Jessaoua Close.

In Zone 6, the streets for rehabilitation are Cotonou, Yaounde, Makeni, Massenya, Annaba, Bukoma, Mobondo, Mbabani, Diovo, Berbera, Chiongola, Jima, Kinshahsha, Bouake, Rabat, Tanga, Timbuktu, Zinder, Rumbek, Zuwai, Beyia, and Tema.

Others are Diredawa Street, Kalemie, Asmara, Mbandaka, Macenata/Welkom, Harare, Tripoli, Maseru, Iringa, and Dodoma Streets.

For Zone 7, the streets include Lome, Harper, Huambo, Ndola, Sokode, Sirasso and Bambari Crescents, Masaka Close and Dalaba Street.

In Garki District, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II would be rehabilitated, while Strabag Road, Gwarimpa Life-Camp would also be rehabilitated.

In Maitama, the roads are N16 Road, Maitama Roundabout and N11/B4 (Ahmadu Bello Way/This Day Dome Junction) Maitama, Junction between Ring Road 1/Tafawa Balewa Way Area 3-Garki.

Others are House 14, 1 and 2, off Jere Street, behind Rita Lori Hotel.

Mr Wike had explained during the inauguration that the projects were in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

