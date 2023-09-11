Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, is dead.

His death was confirmed Monday afternoon by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who described it as the end of an era.

According to the Ogun government, Mr Williams, who is from the state, died on Monday at his residence in Lagos at the age of 104.

In a statement he personally signed, the governor eulogised the contributions of the late accountant to the field of accountancy, noting that his impacts in the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the doyen of Accounting, Late Chief Akintola Williams, who passed on to glory today.

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints.

“May God Almighty rest his soul and continue to strengthen his family, numerous mentees and all his admirers all over the world,” the statement read.

