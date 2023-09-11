Business Day Newspaper and Premium Times are thrilled to announce a strategic editorial partnership that will see the two prominent media organizations joining forces to deliver insightful, impactful, and comprehensive content to their readership.

The collaboration between Business Day Newspaper, a leading daily business publication, and Premium Times, an award-winning online news platform, is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to elevate the quality of journalism in Nigeria and beyond.

Combining Strengths for Greater Impact:

The partnership will leverage the unique strengths of Business Day Newspaper and Premium Times to create in-depth and well-researched articles, investigative reports, and analyses across a wide range of topics. By pooling resources, expertise, and access to sources, the two media entities aim to enhance their ability to provide accurate, relevant, and timely information to their audiences.

Unparalleled Insights and Coverage:

Readers can look forward to an array of collaborative projects that cover business, politics, economy, social issues, and more. The combined knowledge and reach of Business Day Newspaper and Premium Times will enable readers to gain deeper insights into key events and trends shaping Nigeria and the world.

Shared Commitment to Ethical Journalism:

Business Day Newspaper and Premium Times share a strong commitment to ethical journalism that upholds transparency, accuracy, and the public interest. The partnership will focus on producing content that educates, informs, and engages readers while adhering to the highest journalistic standards.

To kickstart the partnership, both publications will produce a comprehensive report on the state of the banking sector in Nigeria in 2022.

The report will explore the industry’s performance, trends and challenges in 2022 as well as conduct a ranking of the banks using key performance metrics from profitability to return on shareholders’ equity.

“We are excited to partner with Premium Times to produce the Nigeria Banking Report,” said Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay.

“This report will provide a timely and authoritative analysis of the Nigerian banking sector, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for our readers,” Mr Aigbogun said.

“BusinessDay is a natural partner for Premium Times in the journey to give value and consequence to Nigeria’s economic development through a keen understanding of the deepest questions constraining our country’s progress, and through the formulation of cogent arguments and analyses on how to regain the institutional promises of that progress, as is evident through the proposed Nigeria Banking Report,” said Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of Premium Times.

About Business Day Newspaper:

Business Day Newspaper is a reputable daily publication known for its authoritative reporting on business, finance, and economic matters. With a dedicated team of journalists and analysts, Business Day Newspaper has established itself as a trusted source of information for professionals, decision-makers, and the general public.

About Premium Times:

Premium Times is a leading online news platform recognized for its fearless and impactful investigative journalism. Covering a wide range of topics, Premium Times has consistently pushed the boundaries of journalism, uncovering truths and highlighting stories that matter to the public.

