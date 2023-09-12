There were interesting updates in the Real Estate, Gaming and Telecommunication sectors last week with different firms announcing new products and services. T Pumpy, a real estate firm committed to the provision of quality housing to Nigerians, announced its new ‘luxury estate’ in Abuja while the NCC announced that it will host the 2023 Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF).

Below are some of the announcements by firms that partner with PREMIUM TIMES.

Real Estate

T Pumpy Concept Limited is launching a new luxury estate in Jibi, Abuja, with pre-launch sales starting on 1 October 2023. The estate offers prime opportunities with genuine documents, instant allocation, a good road network, and proximity to the city centre. This development aims to redefine luxury living in Abuja, with support from veteran Fuji star KWAM 1. T Pumpy Concept Limited is known for its quality housing solutions across Nigeria.

Gaming

The online gaming industry offers diverse business opportunities, including mobile skill-based gaming, game development, online streaming platforms, gaming site reviews, and esports. Entrepreneurs and investors can tap into these areas to capitalise on the industry’s growth and evolving trends, catering to the demand for competitive gaming experiences, content creation, and online gaming platforms.

Mobile Telephony

From the 28th of August to the 8th of October, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series offers significant discounts and freebies, including Redmi Power Banks and Redmi Bands, making these mid-range smartphones an attractive choice for those seeking innovation, performance, and affordability. The series includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, each offering unique features like high-quality cameras, fast charging, and impressive displays.

Telecommunications

Nigeria will host the 2023 Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) from 18th to 21st September 2023. The event, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will bring together representatives from 54 African nations and other stakeholders to discuss internet governance, digital inclusion, security, innovation, and more. It will feature various sessions, including dialogues, workshops, and panels, with a focus on shaping the future of internet governance in Africa and promoting digital connectivity and development on the continent.

The NCC also reaffirmed its commitment to implementing reforms to strengthen the country’s telecommunications sector. The NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Adeleke Adewolu, highlighted the importance of fair tax policies and eliminating multiple taxation and regulations affecting the industry. Mr Adewolu mentioned recent milestones, such as the suspension of excise duty on telecom services, and emphasised the need to address issues like Right of Way charges and unauthorized regulatory encroachments. The NCC is working with various agencies to harmonise regulatory actions and boost market development in the sector.

Also, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, praised the Swedish Government and Ericsson for their long-standing partnership with NCC in capacity building for the telecommunications sector. The collaboration under the Swedish Programme for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Developing and Emerging Regions (SPIDER) has enhanced the NCC’s regulatory activities and contributed to ICT development in West Africa, including improving access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Lastly, the NCC announced that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector contributed 16 per cent to the country’s GDP in the second quarter of 2023, up from 14.13 per cent in the first quarter and surpassing the previous record of 15 per cent in the second quarter of 2022. Mr Danbatta attributed this growth to sustained regulatory excellence and operational efficiency. He also discussed challenges facing the sector, including right-of-way issues, multiple taxes, and regulatory complexities, and expressed confidence in reaching a 50 per cent broadband penetration threshold by the end of 2023.

