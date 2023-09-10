Gunmen killed a woman in the early hours of Sunday in the Mile 6 area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The gunmen also abducted a police officer’s wife and his daughter.

This is one amongst the several cases of kidnapping in Jalingo, the state capital in a space of two weeks.

Penultimate Friday, gunmen kidnapped over 14 persons at Mayo Dassa, another suburb of Jalingo, but they have since been released unhurt.

The Sunday incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, Usman Abdullahi.

He said that a serving policeman with the Rivers State Command was shot and his wife, and daughter were taken away.

The woman was shot during the incident and was subsequently confirmed dead at the hospital.

“The kidnappers came and scaled through the fence and kidnapped one police officer attached to Rivers State Command by the name Gamaliel.

“And in the process kidnapped his wife and daughter. They shot him and a woman in the house. The woman was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo. The Command is working to make sure they are being rescued unhurt.”

He said the command was working to ensure the victims were released.

Some residents of the area who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said that the kidnappers in large numbers invaded the area around 2 a.m.

Mazong Ishaya told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers were heavily armed.

He, however, said their target was a clergyman living in the neighbourhood but since they couldn’t find him they decided to go into the policeman’s house.

He said the kidnappers came from the mountains bordering the neighbourhood that has been serving as an operation based for the kidnappers without the authorities acting to flush them.

